Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 11:06 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Helen Badger joins Critical IoT Connectivity leaders CSL Group as Marketing Director

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Group, the market leader in IoT connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Badger as Marketing Director. Helen brings a wealth of experience in marketing and technology from her tenure at IRIS Software Group, where she played a pivotal role in driving digital transformation and enhancing organisational growth.

Helen Badger joins Critical IoT Connectivity leaders CSL Group as Marketing Director.

Helen's expertise in strategic marketing, brand management, and digital transformation will be instrumental as CSL Group continues to innovate and expand its services, supporting critical connectivity solutions across multiple verticals.

A strategic appointment at a pivotal time

Ed Heale, CEO at CSL Group remarked, "Helen has the marketing experience and wider communications skillset necessary to ensure we keep our customers and the wider market aware of our ever-growing capabilities."

Innovative solutions for a connected future

CSL Group's diverse product portfolio features the revolutionary rSIM® Technology, advanced IoT SIMs and Routers, satellite connectivity for any location and more, all supported by a connectivity management platform. These offerings are meticulously crafted to meet the evolving needs of customers across our core markets. Helen Badger's leadership will play a pivotal role in ensuring that customers navigate the complexities of IoT connectivity with ease.

Helen Badger commented, "I am thrilled to join CSL Group at such an exciting time in the industry. The growth of the Critical IoT applications and CSL's resilient solutions present an incredible opportunity to help our customers stay connected and secure. I look forward to working with the talented team at CSL to drive innovation and deliver the best practical solutions for our customers."

About CSL Group

CSL Group is a leading provider of secure connectivity solutions, with a focus on the fire, security, health, and utilities sectors. Through its pioneering SIMs, routers, and managed services, CSL Group ensures that its customers have access to reliable, high-quality connectivity. With the impending PSTN switch-off, CSL Group is at the forefront of supporting customers with their transition to modern, future-proofed solutions.

For more information, please visit www.csl-group.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503015/Helen_Badger.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/helen-badger-joins-critical-iot-connectivity-leaders-csl-group-as-marketing-director-302245643.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.