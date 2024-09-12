ClimateTech Holding with focus on decarbonization and circular economy sees significant potential for scaling and internationalization

econnext is taking the next steps on its planned growth path with financing in the mid double-digit million range under the leadership of an Anglo-Saxon investment bank. The funds provided by the financing consortium will enable the ClimateTech Holding, inter-alia, to scale up as planned and internationalize its subsidiaries.

econnext creates far-reaching synergy effects and decarbonization opportunities at the interface between the industrial, agricultural, real estate and transport sectors, which are responsible for around 80% of carbon emissions worldwide. All of the Group's operating companies have innovative business models or technologies and have acquired highly respected commercial customers and strategic partners.

"This financing is an important element in the further development of the econnext group," agree Michael Schneider and Jobst v. Hoyningen-Huene, co-founders and board members of econnext.

Meanwhile, the econnext subsidiaries Autarq, Circular Carbon and LUMENION have reached important milestones in the company's development. Autarq has now announced the production of its millionth solar roof tile. Circular Carbon is evaluating further locations in Germany and abroad as part of several basic engineering projects together with major customers. LUMENION is currently working towards the timely commissioning of a large 20 megawatt-hour high-temperature storage facility in northern Germany.

About econnext AG:

Founded in 2016, econnext AG is the parent company of a diversified group of ClimateTech companies with a focus on decarbonization and the circular economy. As the parent company, econnext AG holds majority stakes in Autarq GmbH (solar roof tiles), Circular Carbon GmbH (CDR technology for renewable heat and biochar from waste materials), ESG Screen17 GmbH (sustainability screening for investment portfolios), FLAXTEC GmbH (solar module recycling, among other circular economy technologies), GRIPS Energy GmbH (renewable energy supply worldwide) and LUMENION GmbH (renewable process heating and cooling through round-the-clock energy storage) as well as a minority stake in Ambibox GmbH (e-mobility and decentralized energy systems).

www.econnext.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912330027/en/

Contacts:

Karen Sahnen

Email: karen.sahnen@econnext.eu

econnext AG Tower185 Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 35-37 60327 Frankfurt