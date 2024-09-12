Natural Dyes Market worth $6.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Natural Dyes Market by Type (Plant Based, Animal Based, Mineral Based), Structure, Form, Application, End-Use Industry (FnB, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Packaging, Stationary & Art Supplies) - Global Forecast to 2029", Natural Dyes Market is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% from USD 4.8 billion in 2024.

The natural dyes market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, shifting consumer behaviours, favourable economic conditions, expanding applications in various industries, and growing demand. The increasing use of natural dyes in various end-use industries, such as textile & leather, food & beverages, cosmetic & personal care and others significant driver for market growth. The food and beverage industry are the largest consumer of natural dyes due to the increasing demand of natural products among buyer who are concerned about health and environmental impacts. As the trend towards healthier, more sustainable, and environmentally friendly practices grows, demand of natural dyes increases.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Natural Dyes Market".

210 - Tables

89 - Figures

220 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=78173284

"Plant Based Dyes is projected to be the fastest growing type of natural dyes, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Natural dyes which are derived from various parts of plants, including pods, bark, leaves, fruits and leaves are called plant-based dyes. These organic dyes generally have been used in leather & textiles, cosmetics & personal care, and food & beverage, stationary products due to their vibrant colors and environment friendly nature. Plant based organic dyes have the largest share in the natural dyes market. The various plant base dyes are as follows: Madder, Brazilwood, Beetroot for red, Saffron & turmeric for yellow, Barberry for orange, Walnut & Tea for brown, Indigo for blue and others. These dyes are known for their eco-friendly nature and capability to degrade in the environment. This factor makes them a popular choice as a natural colorant in the end-use industries which focused on sustainable practice.

"Powder dyes is the largest form type of the natural dyes, in terms of value."

These dyes are concentrated forms of natural colorants which are obtained from plants, minerals and animal origin and which have been processed and ground to fine particles. Powder dyes is easy to store, transport and apply; thus, it is commonly used in textiles & leather, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage and stationary uses. Powder natural dyes are preferred because of their rich and natural colors and because they are biodegradable and do not contain any chemicals. They can be diluted with water, oils or other media and are particularly valued for the fact that they create deep, natural tones that are easy on the environment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=78173284

Asia Pacific captures the largest share in the natural dyes market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The region has a history of using natural dyes especially in such countries as India, China and Indonesia where the art of dyeing has been in practice for a long time. The availability of raw materials including indigo, turmeric and different herbs are also available in large quantity to support natural dyes. Also, the rising concerns over the environmental impact of chemical dyes and the escalating consumer consciousness about natural dyes and products have been the drivers to this market in this region. The textile industry which is one of the largest users of natural dyes is also well developed in Asia Pacific, which is a reason for the market to be more developed here. Furthermore, favourable government policies and other programs that have been developed to support sustainable production and consumption have boosted the use of natural dyes in different sectors in the region.

The key players profiled in the report include are Abbey Color (US), AMA Herbal (India), Pylam Products Company Inc. (US), Archroma (Switzerland), GNT Group (Netherlands), Stony Creek Colors (US), NIG GmbH (Germany), Givaudan (Switzerland), Dohler GmbH (Germany), and Couleurs DE Plantes (France).

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Textile Dyes Market - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2028

Synthetic Dyes Market - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/natural-dyes-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/natural-dyes.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natural-dyes-market-worth-6-4-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302246237.html