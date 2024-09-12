Anzeige
12.09.2024 12:48 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

12 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 11 September 2024

Total AssetsExcluding current year income and expenses£49.683million
Including current year income and expenses£49.918million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses261.82p
Including current year income and expenses263.06p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)Excluding current year income and expenses261.98p
Including current year income and expenses263.11p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


