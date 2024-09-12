Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 13:00 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

Date: 12 September 2024

Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Net Asset Values

Global Opportunities Trust plc announces that the unaudited net asset values

(NAVs) of the Company as at the close of business on 11 September 2024 are as follows:

368.00 pence per share (including income)

363.00 pence per share (excluding income)

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


© 2024 PR Newswire
