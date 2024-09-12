Shamal Holding reveals more information on Dubai Harbour Residences including stunning new imagery

Inspired by Dubai's connection to the sea and designed for true maritime living, the residences will boast a private beach, easy access to vibrant marinas and premium amenities.

Recently announced bridge in collaboration with RTA will provide direct entry/exit points to the district, cutting down travel time from 12 to three minutes.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour, has revealed stunning new renders of its Dubai Harbour Residences project, bringing to life the limited collection of premium apartment and penthouse residences set to be built at the heart of Dubai Harbour. Along with these striking new images, Shamal has also unveiled more details about the project including the range of amenities residents will have access to.

A visionary development

Dubai Harbour Residences blends contemporary architecture with the timeless allure of beachfront living. The newly revealed renders showcase the meticulously designed exterior, beautiful community spaces, and sophisticated apartments and penthouses, offering an unparalleled living experience. With sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf, the iconic Dubai skyline, and the extraordinary harbour marinas just a stone's throw away, residents can experience a unique beachfront lifestyle offering, in the world's most dynamic city.

The first beachfront low rise living experience in Dubai Harbour

Dubai Harbour Residences introduces a rare concept in luxury living with its low-rise community-focused design, where apartments are thoughtfully distributed across eight floors. This approach fosters a sense of intimacy and exclusivity, creating a close-knit environment. The low-rise structure allows for more personalised living spaces, abundant natural light, and enhanced privacy, while maintaining a connection to the surrounding maritime landscape. Residents will enjoy the best of both worlds - a tranquil, residential ambiance but with easy access to the vibrant energy and amenities of Dubai Harbour and all it has to offer. Within the residences, there will be 345 units including one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

Modern cutting-edge and curated living spaces

The reception and lobby areas have been designed to impress from the moment residents and guests step inside. With soaring ceilings, sleek marble floors, and carefully curated art pieces, the space exudes a sense of premium living. The lobby's design blends contemporary aesthetics with warm, inviting tones and nautical colour palettes, creating an atmosphere that is both luxurious and welcoming. High-end furnishings, bespoke lighting fixtures and impeccable textures and finishings add to the sophisticated ambiance, while the grand entrance sets the tone for the exceptional living experience that awaits.

World-class amenities

An exceptional array of wellness options, dedicated family spaces, and personalised services will cater to the diverse needs of residents. The development features a rooftop adult-only infinity pool with outdoor dining area, state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga studio, hairdresser, beauty salon, and serene spa facilities designed to promote relaxation and well-being. For families, the community includes specially designed play areas, a children's pool, learning area, and family lounges where parents and children can bond in a safe, nurturing environment. Residents will also benefit from a range of personalised services, including 24/7 concierge assistance and valet parking, ensuring a lifestyle of convenience and comfort.

Continued enhancement of Dubai Harbour

The Dubai Harbour Residences development is part of Shamal's long-term investment strategy and commitment to creating new vibrant communities, as it continues to enhance the amenities and facilities in and around Dubai Harbour to bring premium beachfront and maritime lifestyle to residents. Located at the intersection of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, the destination is within easy reach from the city's world-famous attractions and includes the region's largest marina, featuring close to 700 berths that can accommodate yachts up to 160m. As well as the new 1500-metre bridge providing direct access on and off the district, Shamal is delivering a range of enhancements across Dubai Harbour as part of its plans to offer the best integrated community in terms of quality of life and the well-being of residents and visitors.

"Dubai Harbour Residences is our first residential project at Dubai Harbour and is a bold statement of our commitment to creating extraordinary living experiences and new vibrant communities. The project promises to provide residents with a beachfront living unlike any other in the market," said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal Holding, Owner and Curator of Dubai Harbour. "This development is designed for the discerning buyer who is aspiring for prestige, and demands not just a home, but a lifestyle. Our vision is to create a unique space where residents can feel part of a community, enjoy the best of Dubai's culture and have maritime experiences right at their doorstep. Dubai Harbour is the region's most unique lifestyle offering and the new residences will be a perfect addition."

Leading Dubai-based developer H&H Development has nearly two decades of experience creating upscale projects in the UAE and is working closely with Shamal Holding as the development manager. Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H Development, added, "Dubai Harbour Residences is perfectly located in the heart of Dubai, and is designed to cater to both individuals and families seeking a refined beachfront lifestyle with an urban feel. The newly released visuals offer a preview of the development's exceptional design and comfort, showcasing an exclusive low-rise community. This unique enclave combines the best of both worlds, providing a serene and stylish development amidst the dynamic energy of Dubai Harbour."

Internationally acclaimed Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei, famed for its innovative approach to architecture, has led on the project design. "Our vision for Dubai Harbour Residences was to create a harmonious blend of modern luxury and the natural beauty of the waterfront," said Dr. Fadi Jabri, Regional Head/CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai FZ-LLC. "We've incorporated sleek, contemporary designs that maximise natural light and offer unparalleled panoramic views of the beach and sea. Every element has been thoughtfully crafted to provide residents with a serene and sophisticated living experience that reflects the dynamic spirit of Dubai."

