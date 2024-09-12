Anzeige
12.09.2024 13:14 Uhr
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 11 September 2024 were:

209.97p Capital only
210.35p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 15,309 ordinary shares on 11th September 2024, the Company has 74,073,955 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,287,350 shares which are held in Treasury.


