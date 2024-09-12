Affluence Corporation and Durham Black to Unwind Merger

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology and strategic consulting firm Durham-Black have mutually agreed to unwind the merger that was previously announced on May 5, 2024. Durham-Black officers, Patrick Shutt,CEO, Mary Stanhope, COO, Yossi Hazan, CFO and Robert Pollan, Board Member have resigned their positions and Board positions. The Unwind Agreement is currently in negotiation.

"We are very disappointed that the merger was not finalized and the merger was unwound due to failure to meet closing conditions that were agreed upon," said James E Honan, Jr., CEO of Affluence Corporation. "We remain committed to continue to grow the company both organically and through acquisition. Affluence has a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions and to that end we are currently in discussions with several companies. Additionally, we have made changes to the leadership of OneMind Technologies and have a solid plan for 2025 to continue what our partners have established in the Middle East and Asia and will focus on establishing a larger North American presence," said Honan.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

