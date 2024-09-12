

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kroger Co. (KR):



Earnings: $466 million in Q2 vs. -$180 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.64 in Q2 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $681 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.91 per share Revenue: $33.912 billion in Q2 vs. $33.853 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News