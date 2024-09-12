

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Inc. (DOW) said the company now expects third quarter revenue to be approximately $10.6 billion, and operating EBITDA to be approximately $1.3 billion. The company said the updated third quarter outlook is largely driven by a significant unplanned event that occurred in late July at one of its ethylene crackers in Texas. Also, the company is currently experiencing higher input costs and margin compression in Europe.



Jim Fitterling, chair and CEO, said: 'As we look to the fourth quarter, we expect typical seasonality in demand. However, we expect a positive impact from lower turnaround costs, higher operating rates as we ramp up our Texas cracker, and fewer weather-related events in the U.S. Gulf Coast.'



