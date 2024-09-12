Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 14:36 Uhr
ABI Research Webinar Media Alert: The Telematics Revolution

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

2024 Logo

WHAT:
The Telematics Revolution: Upgrade Your Connectivity for Maximum Performance and Compliance webinar. This webinar - rooted in a recent telematics-focused report by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research - will focus on how new technology, new use cases, and market conditions are changing the requirements for connectivity in the growing fleet management market.

WHEN:
Date: October 1, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. ET
Duration: 45 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:
Presented by ABI Research's Principal Analyst Adhish Luitel and Senior Analyst Elizabeth Stokes and floLIVE's President, Americas Curtis Govan.

WHY:
The telematics space is rapidly evolving, building on strong use cases like track and trace to incorporate newer technologies that vastly expand the benefits of efficiency, cost-savings, safety, and regulatory compliance. From low power to 5G, Multi-IMSI and eSIM, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning - fleet IoT can significantly benefit from this tech-driven wave of digital transformation over the next decade.

But as use cases within fleet are gaining more traction and further developing, traditional approaches to connectivity simply can't keep up. Roaming, legacy platforms, multi-provider, and logistically cumbersome approaches detract from success and create unnecessary complexities.

Which Topics Will Be Covered:

  • The evolution of use cases and technologies within telematics
  • What approaches are available to enterprises when seeking connectivity
  • How future telematics markets demand new approaches to connectivity and management

HOW TO REGISTER:
Click here to register or visit https://abi.link/TelematicsWebinar

WHAT ELSE?
To access the full report on which this webinar is based, The Future of Fleet Management: Expanding Use Cases and Connectivity Requirements, download it here: https://abi.link/fleet.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abi-research-webinar-media-alert-the-telematics-revolution-302245863.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
