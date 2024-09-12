Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company"), a company pioneering its patented Botanical Synthesis technology process, today announced that it has been invited to present at the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Investor Conference on September 24-25, 2024.

CEO Ilan Sobel is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event, and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3064/51220

All interested media and investors are invited to join this online presentation. Please join at least five minutes before the start of the presentation to ensure timely participation.

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above. Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at BHSC@mzgroup.us.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV0) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology platform to grow plant-based molecules, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and production organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking complex molecules, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products, which includes dietary supplements. To learn more, please visit www.bioharvest.com.

