TapHero Launches Video Appointment Monetization App for Service Businesses

Mobile app and teleservice software enables electricians, plumbers, and other service providers to earn income through paid 1:1 video chats with customers

TapHero, a startup, today announced the launch of a mobile app and teleservice platform that enables service businesses like electricians and HVAC vendors to monetize one-on-one video chats with customers. The technology is comparable to telemedicine, but for service providers. With TapHero, a tradesperson can seamlessly earn revenue by delivering services without a physical visit. The provider's customers benefit from TapHero by getting rapid, economical access to services that are conveniently paid for through the app.

"We are opening up a whole new avenue of business for service providers," explained Paul Everton, co-founder and CEO of TapHero. "Plus, we're helping service businesses optimize their schedules and effortlessly earn income from phone calls that have traditionally been, at best, a loss leader."

An electrician, for example, could use TapHero to diagnose a customer's circuit breaker problem and explain how to fix it in a 10-minute video consult. The customer pays for one sixth of an hour at a billable rate the electrician determines and gets his problem solved instantly. The electrician makes money without having to schedule an appointment and visit the client.

It was just this type of scenario that gave Everton the idea for TapHero in the first place. He found himself struggling to get a generator he owned repaired. After several no-charge phone calls to figure out what was wrong with the engine, Everton's mechanic politely remarked that he was not able to solve the problem over the phone for free. He'd have to schedule an appointment for a service call. This got Everton thinking, "What if I could just show him the problem over a video chat and pay him for his time?"

This was the impetus for what has emerged as TapHero, which Everton developed with co-founder Chad Gilles. They're introducing TapHero initially for electricians, auto/RV mechanics, HVAC vendors, plumbers, audio-visual professionals, and yacht/boat servicing businesses. The company plans to expand the offering to suit the needs of consultants, coaches, and attorneys. Ultimately, the app could be useful for almost any kind of service provider.

Everton added, "Whatever your service business, TapHero lets you solve problems, save time, and set yourself apart from your competitors, all from your phone. You can be the hero, on tap for the customer whenever it's mutually convenient. TapHero. Alternatively, the app makes it possible to have customers on tap, so to speak."

The platform is delivered on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) basis, so customers do not have to purchase computer equipment or install and maintain software to use TapHero. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

To learn more, visit https://taphero.com/

Media Contact

Organization: TapHero

Contact Person Name: Hugh Taylor

Website: https://taphero.com/

Email: hugh@hughtaylor.com

Contact Number: +13103837041

City: Miami

State: Florida

Country: United States

SOURCE: TapHero

View the original press release on accesswire.com