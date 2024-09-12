TOTE Introduces First Retail Platform for Seamless Fitting Room Try-Ons

Shoppers can now curate their desired items online and have them ready in a fitting room when they arrive in-store, offering a more convenient and personalized experience.

TOTE , a retail technology company that bridges the gap between online shopping and in-store experiences, today announced its official launch, building on its strong momentum and success since rolling out its product last year. The company has quickly gained traction in the retail industry, partnering with 80+ stores across 50+ brands, ranging from independent boutiques to large retailers with 10+ store locations, including well-known names such as Simkhai , Bandier , Still Here , Sabah , Ramy Brook , Susan Alexandra , and more.

TOTE redefines the shopping experience by allowing customers to select items on a brand's website and have them waiting in a fitting room to try on in-store. Online-only retailers can also leverage the platform to book virtual styling sessions, or to send shoppers to their stockists' locations. The platform's impact is evident in the numbers:

96% Conversion Rate: Shoppers using TOTE make a purchase 96% of the time.

1.5-3x Increase in Average Order Value: TOTE users typically spend 1.5 to three times more per order.

Less Than 2% Return Rate: TOTE reduces the environmental impact of shopping by minimizing the need for multiple shipments and returns, which are often the result of poor online-to-offline integration.

"We've tapped into how shoppers not only want to interact with brands, but how they expect to interact with brands," said Daniel Nickel, founder and CEO of TOTE. "For every shopper that wants a high-touch, 30-minute session with a stylist, we see another who just wants to know the item is available so they can try it on and get in-and-out. So, we're allowing brands to meet each shopper where they're at, and that type of personalization is why we've seen over 3,600 fitting rooms booked this year already".

With onboarding that takes less than 24 hours, TOTE seamlessly integrates with brands' ecommerce front end and their store inventory on the backend. Retailers have access to a dashboard where they can manage fitting room bookings and see purchasing and revenue data. On top of its core offering, TOTE built its own artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithm to power recommendations based on the color, patterns, and general aesthetic of what a shopper already wants to try on. The product also offers a store flow management solution to track how shoppers move through stores and fitting rooms as well as individual employee profiles for clienteling.

"We saw immediate traction when we launched our partnership with TOTE," said Maurice Mosseri, Co-Founder of Still Here, a cult denim brand with stores in NYC. "TOTE seamlessly drives shoppers in store and almost always results in larger ticket purchases."

As consumer expectations continue to shift towards convenience, personalization, and sustainability, TOTE is well-positioned to lead the charge in the retail industry. The company is already working on expanding its offerings, with plans to introduce new features such as a marketing solution to re-target shoppers with products they tried on but didn't buy, and a standalone TOTE platform where shoppers can discover stores and book fitting rooms across multiple brands.

"Ultimately, our goal is to bring joy back to shopping," said Nickel. "Fashion should be defined by individuality and personality, but too often negative experiences outweigh the positive ones. If we're helping shoppers get what they want, that leads to stronger relationships and more loyalty for brands, and everyone wins."

TOTE is launching their seed fundraising this month with the goal of expanding to 1,000 brands by the end of next year. For more information, visit https://www.bookwithtote.com/ .

###

ABOUT TOTE:

TOTE bridges the gap between the online and in-store shopping experience by focusing on a store's most valuable and personal footage: the fitting room. Founded on the belief that shopping should be both convenient and personalized, TOTE enables customers to select items online that they can then try on in-store at a time of their choosing. Since launching the product in 2023" TOTE has partnered with 80+ stores across 50+ brands in multiple countries, driving higher conversion rates, increasing average order values, and significantly reducing return rates. TOTE is not just a service-it's the future of retail, offering a more sustainable, customer-centric approach to shopping. Learn more at: https://www.bookwithtote.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at E: lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com ; P: 978-473-1362

SOURCE: TOTE

View the original press release on accesswire.com