Grass Valley customers benefit from low-cost, high-performance cloud storage within the AMPP platform for active archiving, live playout and record/edit/render workflows

Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced that Grass Valley, a leading media technology provider for the media and entertainment industry, will offer Wasabi's low-cost, high-performance cloud storage within AMPP. Grass Valley customers can now purchase and easily use Wasabi cloud storage within AMPP to enable efficient and flexible media production workflows for live event content creation, management, and distribution.

Media and entertainment organizations everywhere are looking for solutions that can streamline content creation and distribution while reducing cost. AMPP addresses this need head on by delivering agile, software-defined workflows and enabling customers to select best of breed solutions on a single common platform and realize ultimate control and flexibility. Pairing these capabilities with Wasabi's trusted cloud storage that does not charge for egress, AMPP users can freely move assets in and out of Wasabi storage without incurring unpredictable expense. The integration of Wasabi storage can now support AMPP applications for active archiving, live playout and edit workflows.

"AMPP has revolutionized the broadcast industry by delivering the most flexible, scalable, and efficient platform for media production and distribution," said Whit Jackson, vice president of media entertainment at Wasabi. "The addition of Wasabi hot cloud storage to the AMPP platform further delivers on the goals of driving down operational costs, enabling AMPP users to easily scale storage up and down as needed, and allowing media companies to deliver more content to more channels."

"The addition of Wasabi hot cloud storage to AMPP is a testament to Grass Valley's commitment to providing our customers with the most innovative, agile and efficient tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape," said Adam Marshall, chief product officer at Grass Valley. "The scalability and flexibility that Wasabi's cloud storage offers makes it a natural fit for the AMPP ecosystem."

Together, Grass Valley and Wasabi empower media professionals to innovate with confidence, ensuring their content is always accessible, protected, and ready for the next big live event. Grass Valley will be showcasing Wasabi amongst its AMPP ecosystem Alliance partners from 13th 16th September at IBC 2024 at the Amsterdam RAI center. Visit stand 9.A01 to meet with Wasabi and the Grass Valley team.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry's fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they're free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry's fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley is the leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment industry market. We work with 90% of the world's major media brands, enabling their live production centers, mobile production units, 24-hour newsrooms, and sports streaming platforms to be ever more productive with SaaS and hardware systems. Our solutions enable content owners and service providers to create and deliver compelling live content in the most profitable way.

From IP-native cameras to state-of-the-art software and hardware production and playout systems, we're at the forefront of ground-breaking live media innovation. We continue to pioneer market-leading advances to create and move live content more efficiently and generate new revenue streams.

Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for over 65 years and is now part of Black Dragon Capital. Learn more at grassvalley.com.

Products may be protected by one or more patents. For further information, please visit: grassvalley.com/patents.

