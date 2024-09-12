Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
12.09.2024 15:16 Uhr
Neudata expands market data capabilities with new product launch

Neudata Ranger will provide data buyers with deep technical intelligence on market data sources.

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neudata, the authoritative source for global data intelligence, has launched a new product focused on market data - Neudata Ranger.

Neudata Logo

"Having a dedicated market data product allows us to build on our reputation of providing unbiased, comprehensive alternative data intelligence to the investment community," said Rado Lipuš, founder and CEO of Neudata. "Neudata Ranger represents a natural step forward for us, as we respond to client demand for better traditional/market data intelligence products."

With Neudata Ranger, data buyers will gain access to tools that help them:

  • enter vendor conversations confidently with enhanced intelligence ahead of renewals and onboards,
  • avoid trading disadvantages through detailed analysis of incumbent data providers and new alternatives, and
  • find datasets that are offering the best results relative to their peers.

Propelled by its unique taxonomy, Neudata Ranger includes 14 distinct categories of traditional/market data - including pricing data, reference data, consensus estimates data and debt capital structure data - as well as flow and positions datasets. Users will also have access to Neudata's relevant idea-generating Intelligence reports and Literature Review reports.

The research available through the product is supported by Neudata's 20+ person research team.

About Neudata

Neudata provides actionable, unbiased market intelligence to buyers and sellers of market and alternative data. Combining human-powered data scouting services and a cutting-edge technology platform, Neudata's data expertise provides time- and money-saving insights for clients across the expanding data ecosystem.

For more information about this announcement, contact:
Sondra Campanelli
press@neudata.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429602/4742487/Neudata_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neudata-expands-market-data-capabilities-with-new-product-launch-302246577.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
