Admission to trading of AS Modera bonds on Baltic First North Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-12 15:41 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn on September 12th, 2024, in total 3,000 bonds of AS Modera, each with a nominal value of EUR 500 (EUR 11.00 MODERA BOND 24-2027, ISIN code: EE3300004860) will be admitted to trading on Baltic First North Bond List as of Monday, September 16th, 2024, or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name AS Modera Issuer's short name MODE ISIN code EE3300004860 Securities maturity date 13.09.2027 Nominal value of one security 500 EUR Number of securities 3,000 Total nominal value 1,500,000 EUR Orderbook short name MODE110027FA Coupon rate 11.00% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year (03.02; 03.05; 03.08; 03.11) The Certified Adviser of AS Modera is Ellex Raidla Advokaadibüroo. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.