Lucideon Collaborates With Technetics Group to Develop NASA-Approved Ceramic Composite Material for High-Temperature, High-Speed Applications

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Lucideon, a leading development and commercialization organization specializing in materials technology, processes and testing, has announced a collaboration with Technetics Group to develop NASA-patented materials to be used in the development of next-generation dynamic seals in a variety of leading-edge applications. These materials have been developed for critical applications involving extremely high temperatures and rapid rotation speeds in a number of markets and use cases.

Dr Carolyn Grimley, Manager of U.S. Advanced Materials and Processing at Lucideon





Technetics Group has licensed a patented ceramic composite material from NASA to explore these materials for the development of next-generation dynamic seals. The goal is to develop a unique, low-friction ceramic composite suitable for high-performance rotating environments.

Dr. Carolyn Grimley, Manager of U.S. Advanced Materials and Processing at Lucideon, stated, "Lucideon's long-standing expertise in ceramic processing capabilities will play an important role in the advancement of these materials for Technetics as they develop these materials. Our advanced ceramic processing equipment will be deployed to establish detailed and repeatable testing conditions."

"The data assessment phase will focus on consolidating experimental parameters from the patent and utilizing literature to build on the patent's detail regarding both processing parameters and target outcomes such as grain size," Dr. Grimley continued. "In subsequent phases, key parameters will be identified and refined until testing and characterization data shows the material has been reproduced as closely as possible to that described in the patent. This is a complex challenge, which involves our materials scientists drawing on a wide range of expertise and using the latest technologies to complete."

The work is being carried out at Lucideon's Raleigh site, North Carolina, utilizing their world-class testing and characterization laboratories.

Lucideon

Lucideon is a development and commercialization organization specializing in materials technology, processes, and testing. With a multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and commercial analysts, Lucideon boasts world-leading testing and characterization laboratories, pilot and feasibility plant and equipment, and a management and certification division. Lucideon's mission is to provide innovative solutions and drive advancements in materials technology.

Technetics Group

Technetics Group, an Enpro company, delivers highly engineered solutions for critical applications in demanding environments. By leveraging expertise in materials science, sealing and systems, Technetics Group creates customized solutions to meet the requirements of the most extreme applications in various end markets. From the center of a nuclear reactor pressure vessel to the deepest recesses of a 250-ton jet soaring across the sky, Technetics Group is the globally trusted source for sealing, component, and sub-system technology products and solutions. For more information, please visit www.technetics.com.

Enpro Inc.

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.enpro.com.

