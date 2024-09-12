Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 16:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GP Bullhound Announces Shortlist for the 2024 Allstars Awards

Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe's tech universe

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the pulse of Europe's tech scene, GP Bullhound is excited to announce the shortlist for the 2024 Allstars Awards! Now in its 22nd year, this iconic event brings together the movers and shakers of the global tech world - from founders and investors to the key players behind the scenes - casting a spotlight on the innovators reshaping the future of European tech.

GP Bullhound Allstars Awards - Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe's tech universe.

Past winners have included leading companies like Revolut, Index Ventures, EcoVadis, Francisco Partners, along with pioneering individuals like Daniel Ek, Founder & CEO of Spotify, and Maria Raga, CEO of Depop.

Get ready to celebrate excellence across 11 categories, as the industry's top talent competes for the Allstars Awards. This year's categories include:

  • Entrepreneur of the Year
  • Exit of the Year
  • Growth & Buyout Fund of the Year
  • Investor of the Year
  • Young Entrepreneur of the Year
  • VC of the Year
  • Service Provider of the Year
  • Tech4Good
  • Allstar Company Challenge
  • Digital Innovation in Art
  • Allstars Hall of Fame

Additionally, the 2024 Allstars Awards will include the Allstar Company Challenge, where some of Europe's most prominent Growth-Stage technology companies will pitch their innovations to a panel of investors. The event will also feature a keynote speech, "Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome" by tennis champion, entrepreneur and best-selling author Venus Williams.

"We are honoured to recognise the outstanding nominees for the 2024 Allstars Awards. These organisations and individuals have been at the forefront of industry breakthroughs, enabling the next wave of AI and exemplifying leadership in driving global progress towards a more impactful future," said Manish Madhvani, Co-founder and Managing Partner at GP Bullhound.

This year's ceremony will be held on 10 October 2024 at the HERE at Outernet in London.

Visit www.gpbullhound.com/allstars to view the full list of nominees.

In line with GP Bullhound's commitment to social responsibility, the event will support Working Options, an organisation dedicated to empowering young people by helping them develop employability and life skills. For more information, please visit https://workingoptions.org.uk.

For press inquiries, contact: press@gpbullhound.com. For table sales and event inquiries, contact: jade.williams@gpbullhound.com.

About GP Bullhound

GP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world's best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 12 offices spanning Europe and the US. For more information, please visit www.gpbullhound.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503874/GP_Bullhound.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419687/4908015/GP_Bullhound_logo_black_Logo.jpg

GP Bullhound Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gp-bullhound-announces-shortlist-for-the-2024-allstars-awards-302246579.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.