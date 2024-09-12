Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 16:14 Uhr
52 Leser
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 August 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £107,689,061.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2024

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

Templeton European Long-Short Equity Fund

Financials

Cayman Islands

14.0

2

AVI Japan Special Situations Fund*

Financials

Japan

7.8

3

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

7.0

4

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

3.5

5

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

3.4

6

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.7

7

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.5

8

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.5

9

Lloyds Banking

Financials

United Kingdom

2.3

10

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.3

11

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.3

12

Imperial Brands

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.3

13

Alibaba

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

2.2

14

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.1

15

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.0

16

RTX

Industrials

United States

2.0

17

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.9

18

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.8

19

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

1.6

20

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.4

21

Intel

Information Technology

United States

1.2

22

Breedon Group

Materials

United Kingdom

1.0

23

Whitbread

Consumer Discretionary

United Kingdom

1.0

Total equity investments

70.8

Cash and other net assets

29.2

Net assets

100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 August 2024

% of Net Assets

Europe: Long-Short Fund

14.0

Europe ex UK

12.0

United Kingdom

17.4

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.0

Americas: Direct Equities

6.4

Japan

9.3

Asia Pacific ex Japan

4.7

Cash and other net assets

29.2

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 August 2024

% of Net Assets

Financials: Long-Short Fund

14.0

Financials: Japan Fund

7.8

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.0

Financials: Direct Equities

2.3

Total Financials

31.1

Industrials

10.8

Consumer Staples

8.1

Energy

5.9

Consumer Discretionary

4.8

Information Technology

3.7

Communication Services

3.5

Health Care

1.9

Materials

1.0

Cash and other net assets

29.2

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

12 September 2024


