

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced Thursday it is investigating issues with access to services of its workplace productivity software Microsoft 365 from users connecting from AT&T networks. Some users were unable to access the services after thousands of outage reports.



According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, about 21,000 incidents of access issues with Microsoft 365 services were reported by people as of 8:58 a.m. New York time. An additional 4,300 reported issues with Teams and about 1,500 users of cloud service Azure reported outages. Microsoft's other online services, such as Xbox Live, Outlook and the Microsoft Store were also affected.



Azure Support account posted on X, 'We are investigating customer reports of a potential issue connecting to Microsoft services from AT&T networks. More details will be provided as they become available.'



Microsoft 365 Status account posted on X, 'We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. Please look for MO888473 in the admin center for more details and further updates.'



