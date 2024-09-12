Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

What: At ECOC 2024, Keysight Technologies will showcase a range of solutions that accelerate next generation AI infrastructure, with speeds of 800G, 1.6T or higher for the best possible network and data center experience. When: September 23-25, 2024 Where: Keysight Booth C13 Messe Frankfurt, Germany Media: Contact Jenny Gallacher to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations. Info: Keysight at ECOC

Keysight experts will be on hand to demonstrate a wide range of optical test innovations including:

Photonic IC test - This demo will show how to verify photonic integrated circuits at the wafer die levels. The product panel features Keysight's measurement automation solution alongside third-party probing technologies, with a measurement algorithm seamlessly controlling wavelength, biasing, and polarization.

- This demo will show how to verify photonic integrated circuits at the wafer die levels. The product panel features Keysight's measurement automation solution alongside third-party probing technologies, with a measurement algorithm seamlessly controlling wavelength, biasing, and polarization. Quantum photonic test - Learn how to minimize the timing jitter of single-photon detectors (SPD) for accurate quantum communication to ensure secure and efficient long-distance links.

- Learn how to minimize the timing jitter of single-photon detectors (SPD) for accurate quantum communication to ensure secure and efficient long-distance links. 800G linear optics validation - Keysight will demonstrate how to test link performance using classical retimed optics, linear pluggable optics (LPO), and linear receive optics (LRO) with the Keysight AresOne platform. In addition, learn how to analyze optical and electrical signal integrity using the Keysight DCA Series N1092A and N1060A sampling oscilloscopes.

- Keysight will demonstrate how to test link performance using classical retimed optics, linear pluggable optics (LPO), and linear receive optics (LRO) with the Keysight AresOne platform. In addition, learn how to analyze optical and electrical signal integrity using the Keysight DCA Series N1092A and N1060A sampling oscilloscopes. 224G optical RX characterization Keysight will show how to measure stressed receiver sensitivity under accurate and repeatable conditions using a Keysight sampling oscilloscope, the new Keysight N7718C optical reference transmitter, and other Keysight solutions.

Keysight will show how to measure stressed receiver sensitivity under accurate and repeatable conditions using a Keysight sampling oscilloscope, the new Keysight N7718C optical reference transmitter, and other Keysight solutions. 448 Gbps optical research - This demo will highlight how the new Keysight Optical Reference Transmitter, driven by the Keysight M8199B arbitrary waveform generator paves the way to 448 Gbps net bitrate per lane using intensity modulation direct detection (IM-DD) technology.

- This demo will highlight how the new Keysight Optical Reference Transmitter, driven by the Keysight M8199B arbitrary waveform generator paves the way to 448 Gbps net bitrate per lane using intensity modulation direct detection (IM-DD) technology. Photonic IC simulation In this demo, Keysight will showcase its Electronics Photonics Design Automation (EPDA), an integrated environment for PIC designers in Keysight's Advanced Design System. EPDA includes models for photodetectors, micro-ring resonators, and modulators and a standards compliance verification suite for 400GBASE-LR8, CEI-VSR-PAM4, and more.

In addition to solution demonstrations, Armands Ostrovskis, technical marketing engineer at Keysight, will participate in several presentations, including:

Silicon Photonics GeSi Electro Absorption Modulator for Beyond 300 Gb/s

Optical-amplification-free 212.5 Gbaud/lambda links

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912014781/en/

Contacts:

Keysight Media Contacts

North America PR Team

pdl-americas-keysight@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi

Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Jenny Gallacher

Europe

+44 (0) 7800 737 982

jenny.gallacher@keysight.com