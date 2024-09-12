Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 17:30 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

12 September 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 31 August 2024 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 19 September 2024

Record Date 20 September 2024

Payment Date 4 October 2024

Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

Further to the dividend announcements declaring an additional 0.25 pence per share dividend payment for the months of March 2024 released on 11 April 2024 and June 2024, released on 11 July 2024, the Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited are pleased to declare that the Company is expected to declare a total dividend in excess of 7 pence per share, for the financial year ending 30 September 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


