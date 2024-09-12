Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Dow Jones News
12.09.2024 18:25 Uhr
128 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Sep-2024 / 16:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
12 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               12 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         120.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          116.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.8413p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,180,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,180,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      118.8413p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
247                118.00      08:58:06          00071350240TRLO0      XLON 
1364               118.00      08:58:06          00071350241TRLO0      XLON 
2000               118.00      09:40:24          00071351449TRLO0      XLON 
4552               118.00      09:45:33          00071351643TRLO0      XLON 
6536               117.50      09:59:44          00071352149TRLO0      XLON 
50000               118.00      10:00:04          00071352158TRLO0      XLON 
2459               117.00      10:06:42          00071352372TRLO0      XLON 
2847               118.00      10:18:32          00071352751TRLO0      XLON 
885                118.00      10:18:32          00071352752TRLO0      XLON 
1876               117.00      10:25:00          00071352915TRLO0      XLON 
2000               117.00      11:17:09          00071354176TRLO0      XLON 
500                117.00      11:17:09          00071354177TRLO0      XLON 
1205               117.00      11:17:09          00071354178TRLO0      XLON 
468                117.00      11:17:09          00071354179TRLO0      XLON 
1934               117.00      12:02:05          00071355118TRLO0      XLON 
3867               117.00      12:19:43          00071355511TRLO0      XLON 
7025               117.00      12:19:43          00071355512TRLO0      XLON 
6800               116.50      12:19:47          00071355514TRLO0      XLON 
6090               117.00      12:47:53          00071356062TRLO0      XLON 
2266               117.00      12:47:53          00071356063TRLO0      XLON 
967                118.00      12:47:56          00071356064TRLO0      XLON 
1100               119.00      12:48:00          00071356065TRLO0      XLON 
906                119.00      12:48:00          00071356066TRLO0      XLON 
910                119.00      12:48:00          00071356067TRLO0      XLON 
548                119.50      12:48:12          00071356068TRLO0      XLON 
840                119.50      12:48:12          00071356069TRLO0      XLON 
1900               119.50      12:48:12          00071356070TRLO0      XLON 
2162               119.00      12:48:12          00071356071TRLO0      XLON 
828                119.50      12:48:42          00071356075TRLO0      XLON 
279                119.50      12:48:42          00071356076TRLO0      XLON 
6563               119.50      12:49:12          00071356083TRLO0      XLON 
6893               119.00      12:49:33          00071356095TRLO0      XLON 
800                119.00      12:49:42          00071356104TRLO0      XLON 
6103               119.00      12:49:42          00071356105TRLO0      XLON 
3190               119.00      12:49:52          00071356110TRLO0      XLON 
1205               119.00      12:49:52          00071356111TRLO0      XLON 
2572               119.00      12:49:52          00071356112TRLO0      XLON 
3188               119.50      13:28:42          00071356812TRLO0      XLON 
4001               119.00      13:34:37          00071356983TRLO0      XLON 
4069               119.00      13:34:37          00071356984TRLO0      XLON 
2878               120.00      14:15:06          00071358833TRLO0      XLON 
7500               120.00      14:15:06          00071358834TRLO0      XLON 
2731               120.00      14:15:06          00071358835TRLO0      XLON 
793                120.00      14:15:06          00071358836TRLO0      XLON 
6                 120.00      14:15:06          00071358837TRLO0      XLON 
79                120.00      14:15:06          00071358838TRLO0      XLON 
578                119.50      14:30:02          00071359441TRLO0      XLON 
6510               119.50      14:30:02          00071359442TRLO0      XLON 
1269               119.50      14:36:02          00071359955TRLO0      XLON 
1282               119.50      14:36:02          00071359956TRLO0      XLON 
70                119.50      14:36:02          00071359957TRLO0      XLON 
1900               119.50      14:36:02          00071359958TRLO0      XLON 
2891               119.50      14:36:02          00071359959TRLO0      XLON 
3305               120.00      15:19:04          00071362954TRLO0      XLON 
1256               120.00      15:19:04          00071362955TRLO0      XLON 
125                120.00      15:19:04          00071362956TRLO0      XLON 
67                120.00      15:19:04          00071362957TRLO0      XLON 
3192               120.00      15:28:22          00071363589TRLO0      XLON 
1100               120.00      15:28:22          00071363590TRLO0      XLON 
1544               120.50      15:37:13          00071364592TRLO0      XLON 
1251               120.50      15:37:13          00071364593TRLO0      XLON 
1342               120.50      15:37:13          00071364594TRLO0      XLON 
84                120.50      15:37:13          00071364595TRLO0      XLON 
7070               120.50      15:55:28          00071365919TRLO0      XLON 
2276               120.50      15:55:28          00071365920TRLO0      XLON 
2200               120.50      15:55:28          00071365921TRLO0      XLON 
1644               120.50      15:55:28          00071365922TRLO0      XLON 
500                120.50      15:55:28          00071365923TRLO0      XLON 
248                120.50      15:55:30          00071365924TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2024 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1000               120.50      15:55:30          00071365925TRLO0      XLON 
6468               120.50      15:55:30          00071365926TRLO0      XLON 
1182               120.00      16:11:27          00071366948TRLO0      XLON 
3115               120.00      16:11:27          00071366949TRLO0      XLON 
805                120.00      16:11:27          00071366950TRLO0      XLON 
62                120.00      16:11:27          00071366951TRLO0      XLON 
41                120.00      16:11:27          00071366952TRLO0      XLON 
1226               120.00      16:11:27          00071366953TRLO0      XLON 
2283               120.00      16:11:27          00071366954TRLO0      XLON 
3794               120.50      16:11:27          00071366955TRLO0      XLON 
1122               120.50      16:11:27          00071366956TRLO0      XLON 
1                 120.50      16:11:27          00071366957TRLO0      XLON 
8010               120.00      16:12:16          00071367048TRLO0      XLON 
7694               120.00      16:15:16          00071367466TRLO0      XLON 
519                119.50      16:15:17          00071367467TRLO0      XLON 
600                119.50      16:15:47          00071367527TRLO0      XLON 
2442               119.50      16:15:58          00071367563TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  346560 
EQS News ID:  1987331 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1987331&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2024 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
