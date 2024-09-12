Kudelski Group
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NAGRA Multi-DRM, a core streaming security solution from NAGRAVISION
The NAGRAVISION solution, delivered as a cloud-hosted SaaS service, has enabled France Télévisions to become the latest free-to-air broadcaster in Europe to deploy a robust streaming security solution to protect their extensive content portfolio that includes live sport. Thanks to a rapid system integration approach, the NAGRAVISION solution was deployed in time for the French Open, Roland Garros, and Paris 2024.
"As France's main public service broadcaster, our distribution ecosystem across broadcast and OTT is extensive. We needed a partner who had experience of working with both the set-top box environment and the range of streaming devices used by our viewers." said Emmanuel Guilly, Head of Video Factory at France Télévisions. "We were able to see fast, effective integration on almost all of our devices, and the flexibility of NAGRAVISION's teams ensured we could adapt and find solutions to our problems."
Part of the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection framework, NAGRA Multi-DRM is used globally as a foundational solution in the fight against content theft and service piracy. Robust security defense allows for effective reporting against security threats which drives actionable business insight.
"NAGRAVISION is delighted to be working with France Télévisions and helping them secure their summer of sport in the year that has seen live sport from Paris adorn the world stage. As broadcasters across Europe leverage streaming technology to ensure their audiences can engage with premium content irrespective of device, our streaming security solutions provide robust defense against piracy" said Olivier Met, SVP, EMEA Sales at NAGRAVISION. "Paris 2024 has received high acclaim around the world and we're very proud to be playing our part to ensure secure content delivery."
To learn more about NAGRAVISION streaming security solutions offered by the Active Streaming Protection framework, visit our website or get in touch for a conversation with one of our locally based solution experts.
NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers, and operators worldwide to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turn-key D2C solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information visit www.nagra.vision
Media contacts
Christina Anderson
[1] https://www.statista.com/topics/6369/television-consumption-in-france/
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kudelski Group
|route de Genève 22-24
|1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 21 732 01 01
|Fax:
|+41 21 732 01 00
|E-mail:
|info@nagra.com
|Internet:
|https://www.nagra.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012268360
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1987355
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1987355 12.09.2024 CET/CEST