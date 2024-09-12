

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The loonie touched 0.9106 against the aussie, setting a 6-day low.



The loonie fell to 1.5019 against the euro, 1.3604 against the greenback and 104.37 against the yen, from an early 9-day high of 1.4936 and 2-day highs of 1.3565 and 105.42, respectively.



The currency is likely to challenge support around 0.92 against the aussie, 1.52 against the euro, 1.38 against the greenback and 102.5 against the yen.



