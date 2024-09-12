Diageo: World's Biggest Cocktail Competition Names Keegan McGregor as World Class Global Bartender of the Year

Thousands competed in the 15th edition of World Class for the coveted title

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keegan McGregor from Canada has been awarded the coveted title of World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2024 at the world's biggest cocktail competition, celebrated in Shanghai this year. Competing against finalists from 44 regions around the world, spanning six continents, Keegan McGregor was named as the ultimate winner by an international line-up of industry legends, during the annual celebration of global cocktail culture.



Keegan of Highwayman Bar stood out amongst the other competitors by presenting a series of signature serves that celebrated community, sustainability and innovation, to earn a place at the Global Final, hosted in one of the most historic and famous cities in the world, Shanghai. The World Class competition, hosted by Diageo, sets to challenge and inspire the next generation of bartenders through a spirited contest where they are rewarded for pushing their creativity, storytelling and techniques to the next level.

Themed 'Future Legacy', this year's event proved that the future of bartending has never been more exciting, with the discovery of unique flavour combinations and cocktail concepts that are reflective of the vibrancy seen in the best bars around the world.

As part of his journey, the winner showcased how Scotch Whisky can come alive and elevate a new generation of serves using technology, with a bespoke Johnnie Walker Blue Label serve. He was also challenged to create a duo of drinks reimagining both his home city and Shanghai featuring indigenous ingredients alongside Don Julio tequila. For his home city, Halifax, Nova Scotia, he showcased his take on a dish called Hodge Podge - a stew with local harvested vegetables - and took elements of that to create a twist on a classic eggnog. A Ketel One vodka challenge saw Keegan tasked with creating a cocktail initiative that supports the growth of the hospitality community in his neighbourhood in Halifax. He also created three pioneering gin cocktails with Tanqueray No. TEN, which took the judges on a journey through bartending history and into the future, with each drink paying tribute to an industry legend.

The Singleton challenge was about designing an ingeniously theatrical Single Malt Scotch whisky serve, blending taste with sound. The culmination was The Shanghai Showdown final challenge, which saw Keegan along with seven other finalists create an immersive bar pop-up experience that transcended the boundaries of bartending and set the tone for the future of cocktail culture.

Some of the industry's most respected and awarded talent, including Agostino Perrone, Director of Mixology at London's Award-Winning Connaught Bar, Ryan Chetiyawardana, mastermind of the Mr Lyan empire, Julie Reiner from NYC hot-spots, Milady's and Clover Club, alongside an elite team of bartenders and bar owners from behind some of the world's most celebrated bars formed the judging panel throughout the week.

Keegan McGregor, World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2024, said:

"My World Class journey started six years ago, so it's a really special experience to be recognized as the World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2024. The camaraderie amongst the competitors this week has been both inspiring and has kept me going. The biggest piece of advice I was given was to be myself and that's exactly what I did."

Kevin Delaney, Global Senior Brand Manager of World Class, said:

"World Class has gone from strength to strength over the last 15 years and grown a reputation as a hotbed of trends and a pinnacle of bar culture. This year's program truly feels like the culmination of a decade and a half of learning and growth for our program and global hospitality community. Shanghai is a unique meeting of traditional and modern and the city set the scene for an incredible week of creativity, professionalism, and hospitality at its best. Diageo has long been committed to celebrating the best of this wonderful industry and tonight we celebrate this year's winner but also everyone who has been part of World Class over the last 15 years. I couldn't be prouder of Keegan and can't wait to be a part of this exciting new chapter of his journey as World Class Global Bartender of the Year".

Cocktail lovers and industry experts travelled from across the globe to be part of an innovative and dynamic three-week programme of highlights. The World Class Cocktail Festival, accompanying the competition, showcased the best of Shanghai and the surrounding area's cocktail and bar scene with over 100 venues activating with unique events and menus. Special guest shifts were held at Shingo Gokan's host of award-winning Shanghai bars, Speak Low, Sober Company and The Odd Couple; Coa Shanghai, a Mexican-inspired cocktail bar specialising in agave spirits and cocktails; Hope & Sesame Guangzhou, ranked No.14 in Asia's 50 Best Bars; Epic, an award-winning cocktail bar by Cross Yu, showcasing Shanghai Local Culture and Disco Era, and Japanese-influenced Suzu Bar, Shanghai. Last year's World Class global winner, Jacob Martin, also hosted a guest shift at the luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel, in nearby Guangzhou.

World Class's international cohort of industry experts did more than judge challenges and takeover the city's bar scene, they also participated in the first-ever World Class Mentorship program and contributed to Industry Forum. This consisted of seminars, workshops, and group discussions, focussed on discussing the industry's hottest and most discussed topics of the moment, which are faced by global hospitality businesses and professionals in every region. These included "Vibe Architecture" with Julie Reiner, Adrián Michalcík, Shelley Tai and Ervin Trykowksi, which immersed attendees in the essential elements of constructing a sensory landscape that perfectly complements consumer offering. "Content is Queen" with Jing Zhang, Global Editor-in-Chief of Jing Daily, Kaitlyn Stewart of @likeablecocktails and Giuliana Pe Benito, Global Culture Manager for World Class and Tanqueray, was hosted by Gillian Cook, Global Head of Culture for Diageo Luxury. Together, they looked at the unique solutions today's content creators bring to the challenges in luxury brand building and reaching audiences in the digital age.

ABOUT KEEGAN MCGREGOR

Born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Keegan fell in love with hospitality while touring Canada, after studying Classical music in New Brunswick.

Keegan has the simple goal of always making sure his customers have a warm welcome - feeling like they've been invited into his house for a kitchen party and have the right drink in hand. He continuously strives to help grow the pub-dominated market by educating his customers and peers, and bringing more attention to the world of spirits. This year was Keegan's third time competing in World Class Canada.

ABOUT WORLD CLASS

World Class is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, World Class encourages consumers to think and care about what, where and how they drink, and in doing so, discover the best of cocktail culture.

World Class has supported, trained and inspired over 400,000 bartenders across the globe for the past fifteen years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits. World Class is the authority on the global drinks industry for information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes and industry insight.

ABOUT WORLD CLASS INDUSTRY FORUM

World Class is a global gathering of the world's most respected and celebrated talent, and through the World Class Industry Forum initiative, the conversations that spark creativity are nurtured. The Industry Forum is providing a platform that unifies the community and encourages leading voices to share insights, discuss impact and build a lasting legacy for those in the industry. From the introduction of technology infused mixology to vibe architecture, the art of curating an emotional connection for guests, the community remains committed to transforming cocktail culture and delivering next level experiences for each and every cocktail lover. This year's World Class Industry Forum also saw a brand-new one-on-one mentorship programme introduced, offering the finalists the opportunity to receive dedicated time and bespoke guidance from some of the industry's world-leading talent, including the World Class Hall of Fame.

