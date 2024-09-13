Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company"), the Board of Directors of QIMC has authorized the grant of stock options to key members of our team, including directors, officers, consultants, and employees. This initiative is designed to align all interests with those of our shareholders and reward dedication and hard work. These stock options are an essential component of our strategy to drive performance and incentivize excellence as we advance our corporate objectives. An aggregate of 6,000,000 incentive stock options in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan to eligible officers, directors, employees and consultants of QI Materials. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of two years. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the CSE.

Gratitude to Shareholders

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our shareholders who have recently exercised over 10M warrants. Your trust and support are crucial to our success, and your continued investment enables us to further advance our natural clean hydrogen projects, create long-term value, and keep on delivering on our strategic goals.

Update on Quebec's Bill 69

We are also pleased to provide an update on Quebec's Bill 69, which has recently undergone special consultations and public hearings. The special consultations and public hearings have been conducted to gather stakeholder feedback and ensure that the bill reflects a balanced approach to resource management and environmental stewardship. We have been following these discussions, advocating for policies that support sustainable development and responsible practices. "We are thrilled about the ongoing hearings and public consultations on Quebec Bill 69," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of Quebec Innovative Materials. "This legislation aligns perfectly with our mission to explore and develop clean natural hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits-two vital resources for a sustainable future. At QIMC, we are dedicated to supporting Bill 69's objectives and applying our expertise to drive significant progress in Quebec's energy transition and carbon neutrality.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

