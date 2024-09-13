

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MBX Biosciences Inc. (MBX) said that it has priced its initial public offering of 10.20 million shares of its common stock at $16.00 per share.



The company noted that it expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be $163.2 million.



In addition, MBX Biosciences has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.53 million shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 13, 2024 under the ticker symbol 'MBX.' The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News