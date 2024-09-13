

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 155.96 against the euro and 184.95 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 157.02 and 186.07, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to nearly a 9-month high of 140.65 and a 9-month high of 165.73 from Thursday's closing quotes of 141.79 and 166.58, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 2-day highs of 94.62, 87.00 and 103.62 from Thursday's closing quotes of 95.31, 87.65 and 104.40, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 154.00 against the euro, 179.00 against the pound, 139.00 against the greenback, 164.00 against the franc, 93.00 against the aussie, 85.00 against the kiwi and 101.00 against the loonie.



