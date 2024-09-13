Adoption of all the proposed resolutions, except for the 29 th resolution, as recommended by the Management Board

The General Meeting approved the change in governance with the creation of a Board of Directors, and designated all the members of the former Supervisory Board as well as Christophe Douat as directors

The first Board of Directors meeting, held after the Annual General Meeting, appointed Philippe Guy as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Christophe Douat as Chief Executive Officer

Regulatory News:

Medincell's Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting was held on September 12, 2024, at the company's headquarters (3 rue des Frères Lumière, 34830 Jacou). It was chaired by Mr. Philipe Guy, Chairman of Medincell's Supervisory Board.

Among the resolutions approved by the Annual General Meeting was a change in the company's governance and management structure, with the creation of a Board of Directors to replace the Management Board and Supervisory Board. Elisabeth Kogan, Tone Kvåle, Virginie Lleu, Christophe Douat, Philippe Guy and Sabri Markabi were elected as Board members. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Philippe Guy as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Christophe Douat as Chief Executive Officer (they were previously Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Executive Board respectively).

Philippe Guy, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "With this change, our governance will be aligned with international standards, especially American ones. It will be more agile and better suited to our operating mode and ambitions. We have also begun a rigorous process to select potential new directors to strengthen our board."

Christophe Douat, CEO: "We have entered a new era with an exceptional year 2023/2024: approval of UZEDY and its successful launch, acceleration of phase 3 of mdc-TJK Olanzapine, partnership with Abbvie, improvement of our financial position. Our goal now is to ensure Medincell's sustainable growth by remaining committed to our values and mission."

The other resolutions presented by the Management Board were adopted, including the approval of the annual consolidated accounts for exercise ended March 31, 2024, the remuneration policy applicable to the Chairman and members of the management board, to the Chairman and the members of the Supervisory Board as well as financial delegations granted to the new Board of Directors. As recommended by the Management Board, resolution 29 was not adopted.

The replay of the general meeting and the detailed voting results will soon be available on the MedinCell website.

Medincell also announced that Mr. Stéphane Postic has been confirmed as CFO. He joined the Company in September 2023 on a transitional basis, with the mission of adapting the finance and capital markets functions to Medincell's new challenges.

For operational reasons, the next financial publication, i.e. the half-yearly results (April-September 2024), will be held on Tuesday December 10, 2024, replacing the previously announced date of Tuesday December 3.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are registered trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

www.medincell.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly concerning the progress of the Company's clinical trials. Although the Company considers that its forecasts are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical fact that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, to factors beyond the Company's control and to the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements beginning with, followed by or including words or expressions such as "objective", "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words or expressions of similar meaning or used in the negative. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements.

A list and description of such risks, hazards and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including in the Company's document de base, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements only apply as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, nor to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available. The Company's updating of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that it will or will not update these or any other forward-looking statements.

This press release is published for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction whatsoever, particularly in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not intended to address the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any particular recipient. It should not be relied upon as a substitute for the exercise of your own judgement. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912570232/en/

Contacts:

David Heuzé Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim Head of US Financial Strategy and IR

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023

Investors Relations France

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier

medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94