13.09.2024 08:12 Uhr
MainStreaming S.p.A: MainStreaming Appoints Tassilo Raesig as CEO, Expands Leadership Team to Drive European Growth

MILAN, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming, a leader in edge video streaming solutions, announces senior leadership changes and strategic expansion across Europe, with a focus on Germany (DACH region) and the United Kingdom.

MainStreaming Appoints Tassilo Raesig as CEO

Tassilo Raesig has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Tassilo, who previously served as MainStreaming's COO, brings deep expertise in scaling technology companies. He has held senior roles at Sony Europe and was leading Joyn, the streaming platform of German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 as CEO and CTO. Antonio G. Corrado, Founder and CEO, assumes the role of Executive Chairman. In this role, Antonio will continue to guide the company's long-term vision and work closely with Tassilo to ensure alignment across the leadership team, board, and the strategic development of the MainStreaming group.

Antonio G. Corrado, Executive Chairman, stated: "As I pass the CEO role to Tassilo, I'm filled with confidence and excitement for the next chapter of our company's journey. Tassilo brings the leadership, vision, and expertise needed to continue guiding the company into the future, and I look forward to supporting him in my new role as Executive Chairman."

Additionally, MainStreaming has strengthened its senior leadership team to support its strategic expansion across Europe. Rene Sahm has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Sebastian Todt as Chief Strategy Officer, both previously holding leadership roles at Joyn. Ian Franklyn, who joins from Conviva managing all business outside of the US previously, takes on the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Together, this leadership team brings significant experience in the media and technology sectors and is poised to accelerate growth across the DACH region, the UK, and beyond.

Tassilo Raesig, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I'm honored to step into the CEO role at such a pivotal time for the company. I'm thrilled to welcome Rene, Sebastian, and Ian to the leadership team, and I look forward to working closely with them as we expand into new markets and drive innovation. With the strong foundation built by Antonio, I'm excited to lead our talented team and continue delivering outstanding value to our customers and partners."

MainStreaming's expansion includes the establishment of new entities: MainStreaming GmbH in Germany and MainStreaming LTD in the United Kingdom, further strengthening the company's European presence.

About MainStreaming:

MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery company that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming firms to deliver the highest Quality of Experience to their audiences. MainStreaming's platform enhances network efficiency, ensures service reliability, and provides both financial and environmental ROI.

Sabrina Simone, sabrina.simone@mainstreaming.tv, +39 344 3417861

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504583/MainStreaming.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mainstreaming-appoints-tassilo-raesig-as-ceo-expands-leadership-team-to-drive-european-growth-302247248.html

