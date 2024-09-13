

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 9-month high of 140.65 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 141.79.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback slid to a 4-day low of 1.1091, a 1-week low of 1.3151 and a 2-day low of 0.8486 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.1074, 1.3123 and 0.8510, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback slipped to 1-week lows of 0.6733 and 0.6194 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6722 and 0.6182, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.3565 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3580.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 139.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound, 0.83 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.62 against the kiwi and 1.34against the loonie.



