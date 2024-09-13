Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 12 September 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            65,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            415.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            407.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            413.3380p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,375,135 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,671,315.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 65,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.3380

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1252               411.00      09:03:46          00071350403TRLO0      XLON 
1148               411.00      09:50:53          00071351886TRLO0      XLON 
1936               415.00      10:48:55          00071353347TRLO0      XLON 
1159               415.00      10:48:55          00071353348TRLO0      XLON 
2503               415.00      10:48:55          00071353349TRLO0      XLON 
1084               415.00      10:48:55          00071353350TRLO0      XLON 
1071               415.00      10:48:55          00071353351TRLO0      XLON 
95                414.00      10:48:55          00071353352TRLO0      XLON 
38                415.00      10:48:55          00071353353TRLO0      XLON 
594                415.00      10:48:57          00071353354TRLO0      XLON 
1221               415.00      10:48:57          00071353355TRLO0      XLON 
1162               414.50      10:50:25          00071353381TRLO0      XLON 
84                414.50      10:50:25          00071353382TRLO0      XLON 
168                415.00      11:19:18          00071354260TRLO0      XLON 
1164               415.00      11:24:28          00071354416TRLO0      XLON 
1133               415.00      11:24:28          00071354417TRLO0      XLON 
1272               415.00      11:24:28          00071354418TRLO0      XLON 
1160               415.00      11:24:28          00071354419TRLO0      XLON 
844                415.00      11:24:28          00071354420TRLO0      XLON 
263                415.00      11:24:28          00071354421TRLO0      XLON 
1101               415.00      12:13:21          00071355432TRLO0      XLON 
1142               415.00      12:13:21          00071355433TRLO0      XLON 
616                415.00      12:13:21          00071355434TRLO0      XLON 
523                415.00      12:13:21          00071355435TRLO0      XLON 
1181               415.00      13:53:10          00071357927TRLO0      XLON 
1289               415.00      13:53:10          00071357928TRLO0      XLON 
1239               415.00      13:53:10          00071357929TRLO0      XLON 
788                415.00      13:53:10          00071357930TRLO0      XLON 
1182               415.00      13:53:10          00071357931TRLO0      XLON 
1127               415.00      13:53:10          00071357932TRLO0      XLON 
388                415.00      13:53:13          00071357934TRLO0      XLON 
1078               415.00      13:53:13          00071357935TRLO0      XLON 
1215               415.00      13:53:13          00071357936TRLO0      XLON 
703                415.00      13:53:13          00071357937TRLO0      XLON 
394                415.00      13:53:13          00071357938TRLO0      XLON 
1152               415.00      13:56:01          00071358085TRLO0      XLON 
400                415.00      14:04:31          00071358466TRLO0      XLON 
400                415.00      14:04:31          00071358467TRLO0      XLON 
422                415.00      14:04:31          00071358468TRLO0      XLON 
1224               415.00      14:05:57          00071358563TRLO0      XLON 
802                414.50      14:12:35          00071358778TRLO0      XLON 
474                414.50      14:12:35          00071358779TRLO0      XLON 
1                 414.00      14:13:41          00071358799TRLO0      XLON 
307                414.00      14:18:32          00071358982TRLO0      XLON 
1194               414.00      14:24:11          00071359162TRLO0      XLON 
968                414.00      14:24:11          00071359163TRLO0      XLON 
168                413.50      14:24:11          00071359164TRLO0      XLON 
977                413.50      14:24:11          00071359165TRLO0      XLON 
1315               414.00      14:43:09          00071360638TRLO0      XLON 
286                413.50      14:46:30          00071360908TRLO0      XLON 
300                413.50      14:46:30          00071360909TRLO0      XLON 
720                413.50      14:46:30          00071360910TRLO0      XLON 
1193               412.50      14:50:15          00071361169TRLO0      XLON 
1104               413.00      15:02:35          00071361805TRLO0      XLON 
1035               413.00      15:02:35          00071361806TRLO0      XLON 
74                413.00      15:02:35          00071361807TRLO0      XLON 
24                413.00      15:02:35          00071361808TRLO0      XLON 
49                412.00      15:17:37          00071362885TRLO0      XLON 
1313               412.00      15:17:37          00071362886TRLO0      XLON 
8                 412.00      15:17:37          00071362887TRLO0      XLON 
1235               412.00      15:17:37          00071362888TRLO0      XLON 
1242               411.00      15:21:22          00071363051TRLO0      XLON 
1084               411.00      15:29:00          00071363691TRLO0      XLON 
1312               412.00      15:31:08          00071363898TRLO0      XLON 
1304               411.50      15:32:09          00071364006TRLO0      XLON 
423                411.00      15:34:28          00071364281TRLO0      XLON 
757                411.00      15:34:28          00071364282TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
