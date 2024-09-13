DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 12 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 407.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 413.3380p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,375,135 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,671,315.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 65,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.3380

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1252 411.00 09:03:46 00071350403TRLO0 XLON 1148 411.00 09:50:53 00071351886TRLO0 XLON 1936 415.00 10:48:55 00071353347TRLO0 XLON 1159 415.00 10:48:55 00071353348TRLO0 XLON 2503 415.00 10:48:55 00071353349TRLO0 XLON 1084 415.00 10:48:55 00071353350TRLO0 XLON 1071 415.00 10:48:55 00071353351TRLO0 XLON 95 414.00 10:48:55 00071353352TRLO0 XLON 38 415.00 10:48:55 00071353353TRLO0 XLON 594 415.00 10:48:57 00071353354TRLO0 XLON 1221 415.00 10:48:57 00071353355TRLO0 XLON 1162 414.50 10:50:25 00071353381TRLO0 XLON 84 414.50 10:50:25 00071353382TRLO0 XLON 168 415.00 11:19:18 00071354260TRLO0 XLON 1164 415.00 11:24:28 00071354416TRLO0 XLON 1133 415.00 11:24:28 00071354417TRLO0 XLON 1272 415.00 11:24:28 00071354418TRLO0 XLON 1160 415.00 11:24:28 00071354419TRLO0 XLON 844 415.00 11:24:28 00071354420TRLO0 XLON 263 415.00 11:24:28 00071354421TRLO0 XLON 1101 415.00 12:13:21 00071355432TRLO0 XLON 1142 415.00 12:13:21 00071355433TRLO0 XLON 616 415.00 12:13:21 00071355434TRLO0 XLON 523 415.00 12:13:21 00071355435TRLO0 XLON 1181 415.00 13:53:10 00071357927TRLO0 XLON 1289 415.00 13:53:10 00071357928TRLO0 XLON 1239 415.00 13:53:10 00071357929TRLO0 XLON 788 415.00 13:53:10 00071357930TRLO0 XLON 1182 415.00 13:53:10 00071357931TRLO0 XLON 1127 415.00 13:53:10 00071357932TRLO0 XLON 388 415.00 13:53:13 00071357934TRLO0 XLON 1078 415.00 13:53:13 00071357935TRLO0 XLON 1215 415.00 13:53:13 00071357936TRLO0 XLON 703 415.00 13:53:13 00071357937TRLO0 XLON 394 415.00 13:53:13 00071357938TRLO0 XLON 1152 415.00 13:56:01 00071358085TRLO0 XLON 400 415.00 14:04:31 00071358466TRLO0 XLON 400 415.00 14:04:31 00071358467TRLO0 XLON 422 415.00 14:04:31 00071358468TRLO0 XLON 1224 415.00 14:05:57 00071358563TRLO0 XLON 802 414.50 14:12:35 00071358778TRLO0 XLON 474 414.50 14:12:35 00071358779TRLO0 XLON 1 414.00 14:13:41 00071358799TRLO0 XLON 307 414.00 14:18:32 00071358982TRLO0 XLON 1194 414.00 14:24:11 00071359162TRLO0 XLON 968 414.00 14:24:11 00071359163TRLO0 XLON 168 413.50 14:24:11 00071359164TRLO0 XLON 977 413.50 14:24:11 00071359165TRLO0 XLON 1315 414.00 14:43:09 00071360638TRLO0 XLON 286 413.50 14:46:30 00071360908TRLO0 XLON 300 413.50 14:46:30 00071360909TRLO0 XLON 720 413.50 14:46:30 00071360910TRLO0 XLON 1193 412.50 14:50:15 00071361169TRLO0 XLON 1104 413.00 15:02:35 00071361805TRLO0 XLON 1035 413.00 15:02:35 00071361806TRLO0 XLON 74 413.00 15:02:35 00071361807TRLO0 XLON 24 413.00 15:02:35 00071361808TRLO0 XLON 49 412.00 15:17:37 00071362885TRLO0 XLON 1313 412.00 15:17:37 00071362886TRLO0 XLON 8 412.00 15:17:37 00071362887TRLO0 XLON 1235 412.00 15:17:37 00071362888TRLO0 XLON 1242 411.00 15:21:22 00071363051TRLO0 XLON 1084 411.00 15:29:00 00071363691TRLO0 XLON 1312 412.00 15:31:08 00071363898TRLO0 XLON 1304 411.50 15:32:09 00071364006TRLO0 XLON 423 411.00 15:34:28 00071364281TRLO0 XLON 757 411.00 15:34:28 00071364282TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)