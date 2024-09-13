Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
13.09.24
09:10 Uhr
4,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 12 September 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            65,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            415.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            407.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            413.3380p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,375,135 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,671,315.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 65,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.3380

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1252               411.00      09:03:46          00071350403TRLO0      XLON 
1148               411.00      09:50:53          00071351886TRLO0      XLON 
1936               415.00      10:48:55          00071353347TRLO0      XLON 
1159               415.00      10:48:55          00071353348TRLO0      XLON 
2503               415.00      10:48:55          00071353349TRLO0      XLON 
1084               415.00      10:48:55          00071353350TRLO0      XLON 
1071               415.00      10:48:55          00071353351TRLO0      XLON 
95                414.00      10:48:55          00071353352TRLO0      XLON 
38                415.00      10:48:55          00071353353TRLO0      XLON 
594                415.00      10:48:57          00071353354TRLO0      XLON 
1221               415.00      10:48:57          00071353355TRLO0      XLON 
1162               414.50      10:50:25          00071353381TRLO0      XLON 
84                414.50      10:50:25          00071353382TRLO0      XLON 
168                415.00      11:19:18          00071354260TRLO0      XLON 
1164               415.00      11:24:28          00071354416TRLO0      XLON 
1133               415.00      11:24:28          00071354417TRLO0      XLON 
1272               415.00      11:24:28          00071354418TRLO0      XLON 
1160               415.00      11:24:28          00071354419TRLO0      XLON 
844                415.00      11:24:28          00071354420TRLO0      XLON 
263                415.00      11:24:28          00071354421TRLO0      XLON 
1101               415.00      12:13:21          00071355432TRLO0      XLON 
1142               415.00      12:13:21          00071355433TRLO0      XLON 
616                415.00      12:13:21          00071355434TRLO0      XLON 
523                415.00      12:13:21          00071355435TRLO0      XLON 
1181               415.00      13:53:10          00071357927TRLO0      XLON 
1289               415.00      13:53:10          00071357928TRLO0      XLON 
1239               415.00      13:53:10          00071357929TRLO0      XLON 
788                415.00      13:53:10          00071357930TRLO0      XLON 
1182               415.00      13:53:10          00071357931TRLO0      XLON 
1127               415.00      13:53:10          00071357932TRLO0      XLON 
388                415.00      13:53:13          00071357934TRLO0      XLON 
1078               415.00      13:53:13          00071357935TRLO0      XLON 
1215               415.00      13:53:13          00071357936TRLO0      XLON 
703                415.00      13:53:13          00071357937TRLO0      XLON 
394                415.00      13:53:13          00071357938TRLO0      XLON 
1152               415.00      13:56:01          00071358085TRLO0      XLON 
400                415.00      14:04:31          00071358466TRLO0      XLON 
400                415.00      14:04:31          00071358467TRLO0      XLON 
422                415.00      14:04:31          00071358468TRLO0      XLON 
1224               415.00      14:05:57          00071358563TRLO0      XLON 
802                414.50      14:12:35          00071358778TRLO0      XLON 
474                414.50      14:12:35          00071358779TRLO0      XLON 
1                 414.00      14:13:41          00071358799TRLO0      XLON 
307                414.00      14:18:32          00071358982TRLO0      XLON 
1194               414.00      14:24:11          00071359162TRLO0      XLON 
968                414.00      14:24:11          00071359163TRLO0      XLON 
168                413.50      14:24:11          00071359164TRLO0      XLON 
977                413.50      14:24:11          00071359165TRLO0      XLON 
1315               414.00      14:43:09          00071360638TRLO0      XLON 
286                413.50      14:46:30          00071360908TRLO0      XLON 
300                413.50      14:46:30          00071360909TRLO0      XLON 
720                413.50      14:46:30          00071360910TRLO0      XLON 
1193               412.50      14:50:15          00071361169TRLO0      XLON 
1104               413.00      15:02:35          00071361805TRLO0      XLON 
1035               413.00      15:02:35          00071361806TRLO0      XLON 
74                413.00      15:02:35          00071361807TRLO0      XLON 
24                413.00      15:02:35          00071361808TRLO0      XLON 
49                412.00      15:17:37          00071362885TRLO0      XLON 
1313               412.00      15:17:37          00071362886TRLO0      XLON 
8                 412.00      15:17:37          00071362887TRLO0      XLON 
1235               412.00      15:17:37          00071362888TRLO0      XLON 
1242               411.00      15:21:22          00071363051TRLO0      XLON 
1084               411.00      15:29:00          00071363691TRLO0      XLON 
1312               412.00      15:31:08          00071363898TRLO0      XLON 
1304               411.50      15:32:09          00071364006TRLO0      XLON 
423                411.00      15:34:28          00071364281TRLO0      XLON 
757                411.00      15:34:28          00071364282TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1225               410.50      15:43:28          00071365110TRLO0      XLON 
1044               410.00      15:49:16          00071365569TRLO0      XLON 
14                410.00      15:49:16          00071365571TRLO0      XLON 
91                410.00      15:56:17          00071365965TRLO0      XLON 
560                410.00      15:56:17          00071365966TRLO0      XLON 
427                410.00      15:56:17          00071365967TRLO0      XLON 
5                 410.00      15:56:17          00071365968TRLO0      XLON 
324                410.00      15:57:47          00071366049TRLO0      XLON 
852                410.00      15:57:47          00071366050TRLO0      XLON 
555                407.50      16:08:26          00071366651TRLO0      XLON 
287                407.50      16:09:40          00071366800TRLO0      XLON 
221                407.50      16:10:40          00071366889TRLO0      XLON 
353                407.50      16:10:40          00071366890TRLO0      XLON 
159                407.00      16:11:41          00071366965TRLO0      XLON 
186                407.00      16:14:40          00071367375TRLO0      XLON 
785                407.50      16:16:25          00071367603TRLO0      XLON 
345                407.50      16:16:25          00071367604TRLO0      XLON 
211                407.00      16:16:40          00071367621TRLO0      XLON 
51                407.00      16:16:40          00071367622TRLO0      XLON 
721                407.00      16:16:40          00071367623TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 346562 
EQS News ID:  1987363 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1987363&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.