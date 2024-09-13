In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China market The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China was assessed at $0. 093/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, down $0. 002/W week-to-week reflecting buy and sell indications heard. The majority of tradable indications were heard at $0. 090-0. 095/W FOB China. There were also TOPCon offers at $0. 085-0. 088/W from the Top 10 module makers circulating in the market. Market sentiment was bearish. Despite the ...

