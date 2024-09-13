Anzeige
13.09.2024 09:30 Uhr
Get ready for Thailand's game-changing design, lifestyle, and fashion international trade fair! 'STYLE Bangkok 2025' brings together the best Thai and international creators offering limitless one-of-a-kind Bangkok experiences.

Save the date! 2-6 April, 2025 at QSNCC, Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new STYLE Bangkok 2025 international trade fair is set to be the ultimate destination as the most diverse design, lifestyle, and fashion event of its kind ever held in Thailand! Over 25,000 visitors from around the globe are expected to immerse themselves in a world of creativity, diversity, sustainability, and experiences as over 500 top design, lifestyle, and fashion creators and producers unite for the event. Visitors can explore a captivating array of categories including furniture, home décor, fashion, housewares, wellness, gifts, and toys, each offering endless opportunities for STYLE discoveries.


Get updates on the latest design trends from industry leaders and connect with over 500 STYLE creators and producers from Thailand and beyond. All have been curated for their unique and diverse designs and cutting-edge innovations. Highlights of the international trade fair include:

  • Creativity: Explore boundless unique stories and designs.
  • Diversity: Experience a range of offerings from classic to emerging brands, traditionally unique craftsmanship, and futuristic designs that embrace diversity and inclusivity.
  • Sustainability: Discover inspiring design and lifestyle innovations crafted to minimize impact and create a better society, more resilient local economy, and healthier planet.

Each creator at the international trade fair is committed to providing friendly, comprehensive solutions along with one-of-a-kind experiences. This includes exclusive STYLE collaborations, experiential product tryouts, "the making of" showcases, and mini-workshops, all designed to truly elevate the visitor's journey and ensure that every aspect of their STYLE search is covered!

STYLE Bangkok 2025 will make every visit to Bangkok an adventure. Visitors can discover the all-new STYLE Bangkok ecosystem that seamlessly integrates the city's vibrant travel and entertainment scenes, experience the first-ever Thai STYLE networking reception designed to enhance connectivity with a touch of Thai experience, or explore STYLE collaborations with local brands. The event is designed to broaden style discoveries and elevate every visitor's journey!

Immerse yourself in the diverse and boundless experience of STYLE Bangkok 2025, from 2-6 April, 2025, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Level G, Hall 1 to 4.

For more information, visit www.stylebangkokfair.com

Powered by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand (BOT).



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500075/image.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500076/STYLE_Bangkok.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500077/STYLE_Bangkok.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/get-ready-for-thailands-game-changing-design-lifestyle-and-fashion-international-trade-fair-style-bangkok-2025-brings-together-the-best-thai-and-international-creators-offering-limitless-one-of-a-kind-bangkok-experiences-302247533.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
