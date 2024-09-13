DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRWU LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Sep-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.2848 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15609318 CODE: PRWU LN ISIN: LU2089238203 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238203 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRWU LN Sequence No.: 346783 EQS News ID: 1987919 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

