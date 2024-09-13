LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Learn CW Investment Corporation (the "Company," "we" or "our"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has further extended the period of time the Company will have to consummate its initial business combination by an additional one month from September 13, 2024 to October 13, 2024 (the "Extension") through the timely deposit of an aggregate of $150,000 into the Company's trust account. This Extension is the twelfth of up to twelve one-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents, as amended pursuant to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company shareholders that took place on October 11, 2023.

About the Company

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contacts

Media Requests

Learn CW Investment Corporation

Harry Bator

harry@learn.vc