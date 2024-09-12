Precision Medicine Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Establishes Chief Transformation and Strategy Officer Position

Karl Deonanan and Matt DeZee Enrich the Precision Leadership Team With Proven Track Records of Success

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medicine Group (PMG), a leading next-generation provider of drug development and commercialization services, today announced the appointment of Karl Deonanan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for all finance and accounting functions. In tandem, Matt DeZee moves from his current position as CFO to take on the newly created role of Chief Transformation and Strategy Officer, responsible for optimizing operations and capitalizing on technology to scale and drive efficiency. Both leaders will report directly to Mark Clein, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Medicine Group.

"As Precision Medicine Group grows, one key driver is the incredible talent we already have in house. Matt has been instrumental in our successes since we founded Precision and has a deep understanding of how the needs of our clients have evolved," said Clein. "Further, we're thrilled we are attracting top talent from across the industry. Karl is an experienced financial leader in life sciences with a proven track record of building scale and supporting innovation for high growth organizations."

Karl Deonanan, Chief Financial Officer

Karl joins Precision with nearly 30 years of finance and accounting experience and over 20 years leading life science services organizations. Most recently, he was CFO at ProPharma Group, a multi-unit life science services organization. He has held executive level financial leadership roles at companies large and small, including many years at market leader IQVIA. His impressive track record includes direct leadership of organizations that have ranged in size from $100 million to $3.5 billion in revenue with up to 30,000 employees across over 60 countries. He has partnered with both private and public investors, has global operating experience in North America and Asia, and has led initiatives that ranged from complex systems implementations to innovative strategic partnering arrangements to initial public offerings.

Karl commented, " I could not be more excited to be joining Precision at this inflection point in the company's history. Precision Medicine Group is a truly unique platform pointed at the future of both drug development and commercialization. I look forward to contributing to the next generation of innovation for our clients and the patients they serve."

Matt DeZee, Chief Transformation and Strategy Officer

A member of Precision's founding team, Matt served as Corporate Development Officer for 8 years before becoming CFO. Prior to joining Precision, he held leadership roles at United Biosource and GE Capital. Throughout his time at Precision, Matt has been a key architect of our growth, making him an ideal choice to lead a team focused on delivering both the continued innovation and the growing efficiencies our life sciences clients require. Matt brings to this role his unique combination of industry experience, diverse skills, and deep knowledge of Precision Medicine Group.

Matt adds, "When we started this company in 2012, we knew there was an unmet need for innovators developing the next generation of treatments. In that time, it's been our privilege to help our clients bring numerous new medicines to market to patients around the world. I'm excited to support our investments in people, process and technology to take Precision to the next level."

About Precision Medicine Group

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group is a specialized services company supporting next-generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Precision provides an integrated infrastructure that supports pharmaceutical and life science companies as they develop new products in the age of precision medicine. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com.

Media Contact:

Brad Epstein

Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Precision Medicine Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Precision Medicine Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

440k+Newsrooms &Influencers9k+Digital MediaOutlets270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED