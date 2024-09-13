Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.09.2024 11:18 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XING Mobility Unveils Innovative Immersion Cooling Battery System at IAA Transportation 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XING Mobility, a global pioneer of immersion cooling battery technologies, today announces the launch of its latest product, the IMMERSIO XM28, at IAA Transportation 2024, focusing on the electrification of medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Recently, XING Mobility inaugurated the world's first paradigm factory, the XING Paradigm Factory, for the volume production of immersion cooling batteries. This facility will facilitate its global expansion and expedite the development of sustainable solutions with industry partners.

XING Mobility Unveils Innovative Immersion Cooling Battery System IMMERSIO XM28 at IAA Transportation 2024

Offering a 2x improvement in range, and overall performance, IMMERSIO XM28 redefines the capability of commercial electric vehicles
Building on the success of its IMMERSIO XM25 launched in 2019, XING Mobility launches the IMMERSIO XM28 at the IAA Transportation 2024. IMMERSIO XM28 boasts twice the energy density of LFP batteries, thanks to advanced ternary lithium chemistry, optimizing space utility and immersion cooling system. This translates to double range and extended battery lifespan, and reducing costs for electric commercial vehicles, making it a compelling choice for the growing electric commercial vehicle market.

"XING Mobility leverages our high-spec R&D experience from developing electric supercars to continually advance the IMMERSIO XM series. Our expertise in thermal management has solidified our position as a trusted partner in the industry." Royce YC Hong, Co-founder & Chairman of XING Mobility stated, "IMMERSIO XM28 has generated significant interest from potential customers. Furthermore, XING Paradigm Factory strengthens our global technical presence and commitment to a safer and more sustainable future."

IMMERSIO series features active thermal runaway suppression, rapid cools off battery cells from thousands of degrees to below 100°C within 30 seconds, preventing thermal propagation and ensuring uniform high-voltage batteries temperature. IMMERSIO XM, rigorously tested and certified by leading automotive manufacturers, offers a competitive price, modular design, and advanced thermal management, making it ideal for commercial vehicles. It has proven itself in real-world applications like Nordic Booster's Hummingbird® fast charging station. The partnership with electric logistics vehicle solution provider Cruise X to develop a 4.5-ton electric truck, with a 112 kWh battery, a top speed of 110 km/h, and a range exceeding 200 km, showcasing XING Mobility's technology versatility, and accelerating electric trucks adoption in logistics.

XING Mobility inaugurated the world's first Paradigm Factory, pioneering new advancements in immersion cooling battery technology
XING Mobility has established the world-first immersion cooling battery technology factory in Taiwan -- the XING Paradigm Factory, paving the way for global expansion. It will facilitate rapid replication of production lines and technology transfer, enabling XING Mobility to drive global electrification through ongoing refinement of immersion cooling technology.

XING Mobility will showcase its latest IMMERSIO XM28 and CTP batteries at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hannover, Germany, from September 17 to 22 at Hall 23-A52. With a strong foundation in Taiwan, XING Mobility continuously pushed the boundaries of high-voltage batteries to achieve high stability, safety, and sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504846/XING_Mobility_Unveils_Innovative_Immersion_Cooling_Battery_System_IMMERSIO__XM28_at_IAA_Transportati.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xing-mobility-unveils-innovative-immersion-cooling-battery-system-at-iaa-transportation-2024-302247583.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.