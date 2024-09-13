Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.09.2024 11:42 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision to Bring Smarter, Greener Mobility to ITS World Congress 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision is set to unveil its latest innovations in urban mobility at the ITS World Congress 2024, taking place from September 16th to 20th in Dubai. Located at booth number H6-G6, Hikvision invites attendees to experience a transformative vision of urban mobility, anchored in the theme: "Embrace AIoT for safer, smarter, and greener mobility."

Hikvision to Bring Smarter, Greener Mobility to ITS World Congress 2024

Highlighted solutions: innovations for every aspect of urban mobility

Hikvision will present a broad range of solutions designed to enhance urban transportation. These innovations address critical areas such as traffic violation management, traffic order management, road operations, and smart public transport. Notably, a case study will showcase how Hikvision's innovative green wave technology has successfully reduced travel time by 50% on a major road with 34 intersections. Additionally, a simulated bus environment will demonstrate how AI-assisted on-board monitoring enhances both safety and efficiency for public transport.

From detecting road violations and managing congestion to managing buses and ensuring road safety, these solutions use advanced technologies such as integrated traffic enforcement devices, green wave systems, AI-powered traffic cameras, and on-board devices. Together, they create a cohesive and intelligent urban mobility ecosystem that promises safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation.

Transportation Operations Coordination Center (TOCC): the nerve center of smart mobility

At the heart of Hikvision's exhibit is the TOCC. This advanced solution integrates data from across urban landscapes-including vehicles, roads, and environmental factors-into a centralized hub. The TOCC's capabilities in real-time traffic monitoring and emergency response management will be demonstrated on an extra-large LED wall. Visitors can experience firsthand how the TOCC offers accurate traffic state monitoring and proactive detection of traffic anomalies, ensuring seamless coordination during emergencies. This cutting-edge technology is poised to redefine how cities manage their traffic systems, offering a glimpse into the future of urban mobility.

Experience area: a glimpse into tomorrow's traffic solutions

In the Product Experience Area, visitors will be immersed in a simulated urban intersection setup, showcasing Hikvision's latest traffic management innovations. This space will showcase the company's core technologies, such as DarkFighter, which detects both visible and invisible light, minimizing light pollution; and radar-video fusion, which combines millimeter-wave radar with cameras for comprehensive traffic detection and data analysis. Featured products will include checkpoint cameras, radar-video fusion cameras, all-in-one spotters, intelligent pedestrian traffic lights, radars and acoustic sensors. Attendees will gain hands-on experience with the technology that is transforming city streets into smarter, safer environments.

"Our participation in the ITS World Congress is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how AIoT can create safer, smarter, and greener urban environments," said Frank Zhang, President of Hikvision MEA. "By integrating advanced technologies into transportation systems, we are not only enhancing safety and efficiency but also reducing environmental impact, making our cities more sustainable for future generations."

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the ITS World Congress 2024, and be sure to experience these innovative solutions in person at Booth H6-G6.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504809/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-to-bring-smarter-greener-mobility-to-its-world-congress-2024-302247594.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.