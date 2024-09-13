NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðafélag hf. - Bill (AL 25 0315) admitted to trading on September 16, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Alma íbúðafélag hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 6110013-0350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 25490082EV52LTDCT350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) AL 25 0315 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036713 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DYZUXR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ALMA IBUDAFELAG/0.00 MMKT 20250315 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount Open -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 500.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000,- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 16.9.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 15.3.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 15.3.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote Remaining nominal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment Yes include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading September 11, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to September 12, 2024 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading September 16, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID AL_25_0315 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------