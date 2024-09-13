Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2024 11:58 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðafélag hf. - Bill (AL 25 0315) admitted to trading on September 16, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Alma íbúðafélag hf. 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                        6110013-0350    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                           25490082EV52LTDCT350
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     AL 25 0315     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                        IS0000036713    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                        DYZUXR       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                       ALMA IBUDAFELAG/0.00
                               MMKT 20250315   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bills        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount                   Open        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time               500.000.000     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000,-    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Zero Coupon Bond  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other               -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                   -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                       16.9.2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date             15.3.2025      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments              1          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency                  -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                      15.3.2025      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                      -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other            -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                         -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other                -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention                  ACT/360       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other             -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date                   -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date               -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                    -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments             -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                    Remaining nominal  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     Yes         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                      -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                    -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                     -          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      September 11, 2024 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    September 12, 2024 
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading              September 16, 2024 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                      AL_25_0315     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.