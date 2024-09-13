BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 12 September 2024 were:

210.31p Capital only

210.67p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 15,309 ordinary shares on 11th September 2024, the Company has 74,073,955 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,287,350 shares which are held in Treasury.