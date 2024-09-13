Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
13.09.2024 12:42 Uhr
BMC Medical: Opening Ceremony of BMC France Office

LILLE, France, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12, 2024, BMC held a grand opening ceremony at its new office in Marcq-en-Barœul, France. Employees from across Europe and members of the company leadership team attended this event.

During the celebration, George Zhuang, President and General Manager of BMC Medical Co., Ltd., delivered an enthusiastic speech, looking back at BMC's 23 years of growth and achievement. He also outlined the roadmap for the future development of BMC France and expressed his heartfelt thanks to BMC's customers and employees for their support. Lyla Niu, Director of International Business, shared her outlook on the European market. Doris Dong and Julien Yu, representatives of the French company, then held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the BMC France office.

George Zhuang

Over the past 23 years, BMC has continually strived to improve and innovate. The company has launched representative products such as PAP devices, CPAP masks, and sleep diagnostic devices. With service centers and a data management platform, BMC has achieved significant success in China, and its products are now sold in over 100 countries and regions.

In recent years, BMC's team has promoted the PAP Link Digital Health Solution, a platform that helps manage data more conveniently. As the business has developed, BMC has established close working relationships with mainstream healthcare professionals (HCPs) in Europe.

The new office is expected to provide BMC's local partners and end-users with better and faster pre- and after-sales service. More importantly, it enables BMC to help more people sleep and breathe better, thereby improving their quality of life.

Going forward, BMC will continue to seek collaboration opportunities with both local French partners and other partners throughout Europe. The company is committed to providing high-quality and professional products and solutions in sleep and respiratory healthcare.

For more details about BMC France, please contact: intl@bmc-medical.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504884/George_Zhuang.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opening-ceremony-of-bmc-france-office-302247619.html

