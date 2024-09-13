Anzeige
13.09.2024
Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office: Chinese "Dragon City" Tongliang dances across time, globe

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the first half of this year, Tongliang has achieved a comprehensive tourism revenue of 7.46 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.1 percent, according to a press conference held by the Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office and Tongliang District on September 13.

In recent years, Tongliang has been continuously enhancing its reputation as a vibrant and livable dragon city by not only upgrading the immersive cultural heritage performance "Chasing Dreams: Tongliang Dragon", but also hosting regular events such as the Chinese dragon and lion dance competition, dragon lantern festival, and dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Additionally, efforts have been made to establish a dragon-themed cultural district and a dragon lantern production base, ensuring the inheritance of its millennium-old cultural heritage from various perspectives. Each journey to Tongliang in search of dragons promises new and delightful surprises.

Since the 1980s, the Tongliang dragon dance has achieved numerous accolades in major international and domestic events. The Tongliang dragon dance has made four appearances in the National Day celebrations in Beijing and has embarked on cultural exchanges in over 30 countries and regions, including the United States, France, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. With its ever-expanding circle of dragon-arts friends, it has become a distinguished representative of Chinese dragon culture.

The ancient city of Anju in Tongliang, dating back 1,500 years, is hailed as a living ancient city. It not only boasts a dazzling architectural complex of nine palaces and eighteen temples but also presents a spectacular water cloud dragon performance. Amidst the splashing water droplets, the water cloud dragon is surrounded by mist, creating an ethereal atmosphere.

The entire region of Tongliang is a picturesque destination that can be enjoyed throughout all seasons. The district sincerely invites friends from all over the world to visit the "dragon city," where they can explore the ancient city, witness the mesmerizing dragon dances, and admire the magnificent dragon lanterns. Welcome to Tongliang to gain immersive experiences in this place's unique historical culture and folk customs.

Source: Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
