Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

13 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 12 September 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.905million Including current year income and expenses £50.139million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 262.99p Including current year income and expenses 264.22p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 263.05p Including current year income and expenses 264.17p

