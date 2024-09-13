Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
PR Newswire
13.09.2024 13:12 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

13 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 12 September 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£49.905million

Including current year income and expenses

£50.139million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

262.99p

Including current year income and expenses

264.22p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

263.05p

Including current year income and expenses

264.17p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


