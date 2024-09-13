Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2024 13:22 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Publicity Department of Jingxi City: The Processing Industry in Jingxi City, Guangxi Promoted to Drive Local Economic Growth

JINGXI, China, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the first shipment of locally processed salt-baked cashews from Jingxi City, Guangxi, was exported to Kazakhstan, marking a new breakthrough for the city's processing industry.

Salt-baked cashews ready for export to Kazakhstan

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In recent years, Jingxi City has accelerated the implementation of a development model combining "border trading + local processing", processing imported raw materials in the Border Economic Industrial Park of Jingxi City, and then selling the finished products to domestic and international markets. To promote the development of the local processing industry, Jingxi City has leveraged the advantages of border trade in the border areas, continuously advancing the construction of the Longbang Port, improving the soft and hard infrastructure of the border trading venue, and building a comprehensive "one platform and three markets" system. This has simplified and standardized the border trade process, effectively promoting the transformation of Longbang Port from a passage economy to a port economy, creating a favorable environment for local processing enterprises.

As of now, there are 23 local processing enterprises in Jingxi City engaged in border trade, including 9 enterprises above designated scale. These enterprises mainly process products such as cold-chain aquatic products, nut products, and traditional Chinese medicine products across various processing fields.

According to the data from the Publicity Department of Jingxi City, from January to July this year, the total value of imported goods through local processing at Longbang Port reached 2.187 billion yuan. Among this, the local processing output value of nine enterprises above designated scale reached 1.306 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 157.94%. The local processing industry has become a new growth engine for the economy of Jingxi City. Jingxi City will further promote the development of the local processing industry, continue to increase support for enterprises, and consistently optimize the business environment to ensure that all elements of project implementation are guaranteed.

Source: The Publicity Department of Jingxi City


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.