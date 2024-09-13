ATFX Connect Launches NDFs

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect, the trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited ("ATFX"), announces the addition of Non-Deliverable Forwards ("NDFs") to its product portfolio.

This additional offering will provide the company's global client base with access to pricing and currency markets in Asia and LATAM.

This significant addition means that ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited, can provide its global customer base with enhanced liquidity and transparency across a wider range of products. This reflects increasing demand from its clients for electronic trading capabilities in NDFs, and the ability to automate and offer streaming prices, thus allowing clients to participate more effectively in this space.

Wei Qiang Zhang, the Managing Director of ATFX Connect, shared his excitement about the new addition: "This is a testament to the firm's unwavering commitment to our global client base. By offering electronic pricing and access to NDFs, we are meeting the evolving needs of our clients. Our focus on automation and real-time streaming prices means greater liquidity and transparency and reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence in serving our institutional clients."

The electronification of NDFs has become key in the institutional market as demand from the Buy side has transitioned away from voice execution, and market participants now seek a more automated approach, allowing for greater liquidity and transparency when trading. This launch shows ATFX Connect's commitment to offer clients more dynamic and systematic solutions and reflects its strong partnerships with the LPs, who continue to support ATFX globally.

Get in touch with the ATFX Connect sales team to find out more at www.atfxconnect.com

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. ATFX Connect's bespoke liquidity offerings are available to institutions, hedge funds, broker-to-broker, family offices, asset managers, and High-Net-Worth Individuals.

ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing them with direct market access to liquidity from T1 banks and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals, CFDs, and NDFs. In addition, the flexible infrastructure enables ATFX to manage aggregation and pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.

AT Global Markets (UK) Limited is part of the ATFX Group.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atfx-connect-launches-ndfs-302247641.html