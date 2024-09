SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is up over 350% at $19.80. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is up over 116% at $3.20. SMX (SMX) is up over 63% at $4.00. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (OMIC) is up over 57% at $8.84. Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is up over 34% at $1.93. RH (RH) is up over 20% at $308.50. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is up over 12% at $1.76. NFT Limited (MI) is up over 11% at $7.60. Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) is up over 10% at $51.49. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN) is up over 7% at $1.33.



In the Red



WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (WLGS) is down over 25% at $1.06. Visionary Holdings Inc. (GV) is down over 17% at $3.63. Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) is down over 14% at $1.84. XCHG Limited (XCH) is down over 13% at $7.46. Ryde Group Ltd. (RYDE) is down over 12% at $1.81. JBDI Holdings Limited (JBDI) is down over 10% at $18.45. Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is down over 10% at $1.56. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is down over 9% at $4.30. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is down over 8% at $539.00. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is down over 8% at $3.63. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) is down over 6% at $4.60. Beneficient (BENF) is down over 6% at $1.20.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News